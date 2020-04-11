Police seek robber caught on camera beating elderly man in central El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police sought the public's help on Saturday to find a robber accused of beating and robbing a 71-year-old man in central El Paso.

On March 24 around 7 a.m., police said the robber approached the elderly man from behind as he was opening up his store and beat him over the head with brass knuckles. The business is Sun City Woodworks on Myrtle Avenue.

The robber then went on to steal the man's cell phone and money, police said.

Authorities described the robber as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years of age, 5’11” in height and approximately 200 lbs. with a light complexion. In the footage, he is wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt, a red bandana, dark-colored denim jeans, and white athletic shoes.

If you have any information on the identity of the robber, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS).