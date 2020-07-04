Pit bull shot dead after woman leads sheriff’s deputies on chase in Hudspeth County

Crime

FORT HANCOCK, Texas -- Deputies shot a dog dead Saturday morning after a chase along Interstate 10 near Fort Hancock, officials with the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle Saturday around 6 a.m., said Chief Deputy Casi Salgado.

The driver, a woman, didn't pull over for about six miles and when she did, she let out a pit bull that tried to attack three deputies, Salgado said.

Two shots were fired and the dog was killed.

Neither the woman, who was not identified, nor the deputies were injured.

The woman was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and eluding officers, Salgado said.