Ex-employee arrested in puppy’s death at east El Paso dog groomers

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An arrest was made Friday afternoon stemming from a puppy's recent death at an east El Paso dog grooming business, police said.

31-year-old Leobardo Nava II was taken into custody on one count of cruelty to animals.

He was an employee at Happy Paws where Luca, a 16-week-old Shih Tzu died hours after being taken to the groomers.

A veterinarian hired by the family that owned Luca said the dog died of "pulmonary edema," which allegedly happened while he was in Nava's care at Happy Paws.

Amarige Azzam, the manager of Happy Paws at 12370 Edgemere, said Nava was fired the moment they received word of the dog's death.

Azzam also said the business has been the target of vandalism and threats in the wake of the dog's death. Azzam hopes the community will realize that the business didn't condone or know about the actions of the former employee now charged in the incident.