Horizon High teacher arrested in FBI sting targeting sex crimes

CLINT, Texas -- A Horizon High School teacher is among ten people who have been arrested in an FBI sting operation involving sex crimes.

29-year-old Ricardo Ortiz is charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The Clint Independent School District confirmed to ABC-7 that Ortiz is a teacher at Horizon High.

The El Paso Times reports that Ortiz holds a Texas educator certificate for technology education.

The FBI sting that netted Ortiz was dubbed "Operation Cerberus.”

Officials said more than 60 federal and local law enforcement agents worked undercover, resulting in the charges against the ten for alleged crimes ranging from promotion of prostitution to enticing a minor.