El Paso man arrested in shooting during street race that killed 17-year-old girl in California

Crime

HOLLYWOOD, California -- An El Paso man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl watching a street race in Hollywood early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Ramon Roque Monreal, 33, of El Paso, was arrested and booked for murder and bail was set at $3 million, ABC affiliate KABC reported.

The incident happened along Hollywood Boulevard just after midnight near the scene of a street race gathering, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said there was a confrontation between a group of people and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking two people.

A 17-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, was struck by gunfire and later pronounced dead at the scene. She was described as an innocent bystander who was watching the race.

A second victim showed up later at a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.

Police reviewed social media video to help in their investigation and were led to Monreal who was detained after sheriff's deputies responded to an unrelated call in the area around 3:45 a.m.

Authorities say Monreal was in possession of a gun and they were able to link him to the fatal shooting.