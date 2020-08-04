Man accused of killing El Paso mother Erika Gaytan has bond reduced by judge

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has learned a man accused of killing a young El Paso mother who vanished more than a year ago now faces new, lower bond conditions.

Ricardo Marquez, who faces a murder charge in the death of Erika Gaytan, had a $1 million bond set in December when he was arrested.

His attorney had filed a request to have that bond lowered earlier this year, which had been denied.

But a new request filed in June argued the bond was too high and, combined with the Covid-19 pandemic which has halted trials, would result in prejudice against Marquez. Just days ago on July 28, the bond conditions for Marquez changed.

ABC-7 obtained a copy of the order by Judge Sam Medrano setting a split bond for Marquez: $150,000 cash bond and a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

As of Thursday afternoon, Marquez remained at the detention facility.

Police say Marquez went on a date with Gaytan in July, but the evening ended with a fight and her murder. That was the last day the 29-year-old mother was seen.

Her body has not been recovered, but El Paso Police said last year they believe Marquez murdered Gaytan, loaded her into the back of a Jeep and buried her in the Far East El Paso desert, in the Red Sands area.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office told ABC-7 they opposed the request for bond reduction. ABC-7 reached out to Marquez's attorney at the Public Defenders office, Marcelo Rivera, but we have not heard back as of the publishing of this report.