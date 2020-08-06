Car burglary victim suffers life-threatening injuries in west El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas - A car burglary victim was seriously injured early Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the robber while trying to get away from the scene, according to police.

This happened on 222 Bartlett Drive. That's the address of the Pear Tree Apartment homes.

The department said the victim was a man.

Police haven't said if they've made an arrest.