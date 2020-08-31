Police arrest 2nd man in kidnapping, beating of Las Cruces woman

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Police have arrested a second man and charged him in the kidnapping and beating of a Las Cruces woman.

Jacob Gonzales, age 25, was arrested in El Paso. His arrest was announced Monday by Las Cruces Police.

Gonzales is being charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault against a household member and interference with communication.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 20, Las Cruces police were dispatched to Memorial Medical Center where a 27-year-old woman was being treated for multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said she told investigators that Gonzales, her ex-boyfriend, and his cousin, Nathaniel Baca, forced her into her car, where she was beaten by Gonzales.

Police say Baca drove them to an undeveloped area where the suspects forced the woman to undress and get into the vehicle’s trunk. When the two suspects eventually returned her to her home, the woman went to the hospital for medical treatment.

Las Cruces Police arrested Baca, 22, last week, and he was charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Baca was arrested after crashing a vehicle and leading officers on a brief foot pursuit near Delano Drive.

Both men are being held without bond.