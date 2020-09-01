Here’s what to know about El Paso’s new police cite & release marijuana policy

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police officers now have the option to simply hand out a citation to El Paso residents in possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The program is called cite and release and is effective Sept. 1

To be eligible, a person 17-years or older must be an El Paso County resident and have proper identification.

If the offender meets all the requirements, the person will be released at the scene if they promise to appear in court.

Those who refuse to sign the citation and are uncooperative, or have outstanding warrants, will not be eligible.

The El Paso Police Department's cite and release program is separate from El Paso County's first chance program.