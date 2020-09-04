Fight near Jefferson High School ends with at least 1 person hospitalized

Crime

EL PASO - A person was taken to the hospital after a fight in south-central El Paso early Friday morning.

The fire department described the injuries as serious.

The fight happened near Paisano Drive and Val Verde Street, not far from Jefferson High School.

ABC-7 began to get reports about an assault investigation in that area just after 5 a.m.

El Paso police haven't said how many other people were involved in the fight. They also haven't said who started it and what led to it.

The department also hasn't said if anyone is in custody in connection to the fight.