Mother of Erika Gaytan plans new search for daughter’s body in east El Paso desert

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- The mother of Erika Gaytan, the 29-year-old El Paso woman missing and believed dead for a year now, wants to re-launch the search for her daughter.

The mother, desperate for answers, is calling on volunteers to help with that search this upcoming Sunday morning.

"I would like to have hope. As a mother I have hope, but very little left. But when police tell me about the evidence they found, I don’t think she’s alive. But I would like to find her remains so I can give her a Christian burial,” said Guadalupe Gaytan.

Erika Gaytan’s mother says she frequently prays before a statue of the Virgin Mary, asking for help. That's because, she says, few people are helping her family find Erika's body.

Gaytan was last seen the evening of July 13, 2019 when she attended a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum with Ricardo Marquez, who was charged with Gaytan’s murder even though her body has never been found.

"Really its really frustrating and also very sad because it has been past a year and we don’t know what to do,” said Ucial Ronquiel, Erika's cousin.

Gaytan’s family is calling on volunteers to help search on Sunday for the 29-year old’s body.

They will gather at the Vista supermarket on Montana at 9 a.m., then proceed to the desert in east El Paso, to search.

Gaytan left behind a 7-year-old son, who’s grandmother says, continues asking questions she cannot answer. Primarily, where his mother is.

Gaytan’s mother feels Marquez can help answer that question. ABC-7 asked her what she would say to Marquez if she could talk to him.

"That he tell me where he left her. That he turnover her remains," said the tearful mother.