Man accused of destroying El Paso cathedral statue of Jesus denied reduced bond

EL PASO, Texas – The man accused of destroying a $25,000 statue of Jesus in Saint Patrick Cathedral was denied a personal recognizance bond during a court hearing on Tuesday.

30-year-old Isaiah Cantrell was arrested for allegedly destroying the statue last week and charged with criminal mischief.

It was the latest in a long line of arrests for Cantrell, including five other charges filed against him this month alone.

Magistrate Penny Hamilton cited Cantrell's lengthy arrest history and the nature of the latest alleged offense as factors in her decision to deny him a reduced bond.



Cantrell's bond remains set at $20,000.