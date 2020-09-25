Caught on video: Dash cam shows wild police chase through New Mexico corn field

Crime

CLOVIS, New Mexico -- Three people have been charged for leading police on a wild chase through a New Mexico corn field last month, ABC affiliate KOAT reports.

New Mexico State Police have now released dash cam footage of the crazy August chase that started with a routine traffic stop.

Police had clocked a vehicle going nearly 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph speed zone - but instead of stopping, the driver drove right into a cornfield.

When the vehicle got stuck, video shows people fleeing from the vehicle.

Police did not detain any of the suspects that night.

In the following days, state police were able to make contact with the three people they say were inside the vehicle involved in the cornfield chase.

Court documents reveal Patrick Gilman is charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, possession of firearm of destructive device by a felon, conspiracy, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

State police say Gilman has a federal arrest warrant too, and is currently being held in the Curry County Detention Center, pending extradition from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

NMSP says Elizabeth Sage Smith is not in jail, but is charged with resisting, evading and obstructing an officer, plus possession of a control substance.

State police said Joseph Leyva also has a federal arrest warrant. He too is being held in the Curry County Detention Center, pending extradition from ATF.