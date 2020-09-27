El Paso DA’s office pays tribute to Aug. 3 mass shooting victims at memorial wall

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County District Attorney's Office paid tribute to the 23 victims killed in the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting on Aug. 3 of last years, as well as other victims who have died due to violent crimes.

The office read the names of victims during their annual memorial service on Sunday, engraving 76 new names on their crime victims' memorial wall.

The memorial wall is located at Yucca Park in the Lower Valley. It was set up by District Attorney Jaime Esparza and his office in 2009.

Each year the names of the 1,744 victims are read, followed by a ringing of a bell to honor the lives lost.

The ceremony is typically held in April but was postponed due to Covid-19.