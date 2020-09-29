El Paso dad allegedly admits drinking, going for more beer when crash occurred killing his 3 kids

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Court documents show the father of three children who died in a northeast El Paso car crash over a week ago smelled of alcohol at the time of the crash and admitted to police that he was headed to pick up more beer.

Juan Angel Loera failed two breathalyzer tests the night of the crash that claimed their lives. He told authorities, according to the documents, that he had drank three tall-boy beers before the deadly traffic collision.

He was arrested after his children's funerals on charges of murder, driving while intoxicated, as well as and failing to restrain a child while driving.

According to police, Loera pulled his SUV up to the corner of Howard and Titanic, where he stopped at a stop sign then proceeded to enter the intersection.



Police said Loera thought he could cross safely when he entered the intersection headed southbound on Howard - and tried to speed up - but his SUV was t-boned by the Lincoln going east on Titanic.

The 18-year-old driver of the Lincoln was also arrested later. Police said Luis Javier Ortega fled the scene along with his three passengers.

The arrest affidavit said they all acknowledged the deaths of the children, but hadn't turned themselves in. One of the three passengers turned Ortega in.