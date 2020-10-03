Caught on camera: El Paso police seek help catching 7-Eleven bandit

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a northeast El Paso convenience store at gunpoint earlier this week.

At 2:25 a.m. on Monday, the bandit walked into the 7-Eleven store at 10418 Rushing and asked the clerk for a Black and Mild brand cigar.

As the clerk was getting the cigar, the man demanded money. Police say the robber pulled out a handgun and threatened the clerk, while also demanding Newport cigarettes.

The armed man fled the scene with a small, undisclosed amount of cash and several packs of cigarettes.

The bandit, seen in surveillance images in the video player at the top of this article, is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He had with him a black handgun and dark-colored duffel bag with a Nike logo on the shoulder strap.

Police asked that anyone who recognizes the man caught on camera during this robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, officials said you may qualify for a cash reward.