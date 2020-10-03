Caught on camera: El Paso police seek help catching 7-Eleven bandit
EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a northeast El Paso convenience store at gunpoint earlier this week.
At 2:25 a.m. on Monday, the bandit walked into the 7-Eleven store at 10418 Rushing and asked the clerk for a Black and Mild brand cigar.
As the clerk was getting the cigar, the man demanded money. Police say the robber pulled out a handgun and threatened the clerk, while also demanding Newport cigarettes.
The armed man fled the scene with a small, undisclosed amount of cash and several packs of cigarettes.
The bandit, seen in surveillance images in the video player at the top of this article, is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He had with him a black handgun and dark-colored duffel bag with a Nike logo on the shoulder strap.
Police asked that anyone who recognizes the man caught on camera during this robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, officials said you may qualify for a cash reward.
The perp must be hungry and only wanted someone else’s money to buy dinner at Denny’s. No harm done. Let him keep the doe. Besides he took it from white privilege owners. They won’t miss it.