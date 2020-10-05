Sunland Park man charged with molesting 2 young girls over more than a decade

Crime

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico – A Sunland Park man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two young girls over the span of 12 years, authorities said Monday.

Jorge Esquivel-Gallardo, 50, was arrested and charged with 13 counts, including kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration of a child and abuse of a child.

Esquivel-Gallardo was taken into custody on Sunday by the Sunland Park Police Department and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond.