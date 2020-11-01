El Paso man shot, killed while celebrating Halloween in Dallas

Crime

DALLAS, Texas – An El Paso man was shot and killed in Dallas, police there say.

Dallas homicide detectives are investigating the death of 19-year-old Robert Urrea, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

Police responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday.

They say they believe Urrea was out celebrating Halloween when he was shot. Urrea was transported to Dallas hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dallas police say they obtained surveillance video that showed the victim and suspects on camera.

Officials say the video showed the victim falling to the ground after being shot. A vehicle was then seen driving away.

No suspects have been arrested and police are not saying if the attackers knew the victim.