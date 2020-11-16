Las Cruces man facing more than 100 charges of soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A 23-year-old Las Cruces man has been arrested and charged with more than 100 counts of sending sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old girl and then trying to meet up with her, authorities said Monday.

According to Las Cruces police, Jonathan Harris has been arrested and charged with 114 counts related to exchanging sexually explicit messages, videos and photographs to the girl via Facebook Messenger.

The investigation found most of the alleged incidents happened between August and September of this year.

Harris is currently being held in the Dona Ana County Detention Center.