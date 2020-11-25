El Paso police officer accused of secretly taping sexual encounter

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso police officer has been arrested and relieved of duty from the department after he is alleged to have secretly recorded a video - without consent - of an intimate sexual encounter.

Officials said Wednesday that 29-year-old Irvin Mendez is being charged with invasive visual recording.

Mendez, a four-year veteran of the police department, worked at the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center.

Police officials said he is now on administrative leave pending termination proceedings.