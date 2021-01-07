El Paso police seek public’s help in solving cold case murder dating back to 1989

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – The public is being asked to help solve a 30-year-old murder that happened in an isolated industrial area of east El Paso.

El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are highlighting the murder of 23-year-old Stephen Michael Hicks back in April 1989.

It is this month’s Crime Stoppers Crime Files case.

In the early morning of Sunday, April 9, 1989, Hicks was found murdered along the 1300 block of Don Haskins.

Hicks was found on the street by his pickup, a white Ford F-150.

Investigators learned that Hicks had been out earlier that night with his sister and brother-in-law at Bowl El Paso on Pellicano.

Detectives also learned that Hicks had returned home briefly and then went out again around midnight.

At about 1 a.m., a truck driver reported seeing a truck believed to be the victim’s, about a mile from the eventual crime scene.

An hour later, at 2 a.m., a person passing by the area found Hicks and immediately called police.

Investigators believed that Hicks was attacked from behind and more than one person was involved in the murder.

The autopsy revealed that the killers had struck Hicks with a blunt object.

Anyone with information about the murder should call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.