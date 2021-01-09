El Paso police seek thief who stole more than $7K worth of cell phones in burglary

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a thief who burglarized a west El Paso business and stole dozens of cell phones.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 2, at about 5:10 a.m. A man approached the Metro By T-Mobile store located along the 2600 block of Mesa.

The unidentified man broke the glass front door and entered the business.

The man stole 47 cell phones and what was described as a “small, undisclosed” amount of cash.

The thief fled the scene in an older model black Lincoln Navigator SUV with black rims.

The man is described as having a medium build and appears to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, a dark-colored jacket, denim pants and white athletic shoes.

The value of the stolen phones is more than $7,000. Anyone with any information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.