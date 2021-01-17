Ruidoso man arrested after fleeing officers twice, being shot at by police

Crime

RUIDOSO, New Mexico – A Ruidoso man was arrested after he twice fled from officers, was fired at by police and then crashed his car, authorities said Sunday.

Trevor Hoyle, 26, is charged with aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Hoyle was not struck by gunfire during the incident and no officers were injured.

It began about 4:50 a.m. Friday when officials said the Major Crimes Unit from the District Attorney’s Office responded to a crime scene.

Hoyle fled the scene in a pickup truck, New Mexico State Police said.

About four hours later, a Ruidoso Downs officer spotted Hoyle in the same truck and attempted a traffic stop. Hoyle once again allegedly fled from an officer.

A chase continued into a residential area of Ruidoso Downs where Hoyle's car drove off road and in between homes. A some point, the Ruidoso Downs officer fired their duty weapon. Hoyle, who was not hit, eventually crashed into a tree and was taken into custody without further incident.

The New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting.