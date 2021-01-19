5 El Pasoans charged with soliciting sex from children online

Crime

(Editor's note: You can scroll above through the mugshots of all five men arrested.)

EL PASO, Texas – Five El Pasoans have been arrested in a joint operation and charged with either online solicitation or prostitution involving children under 18.

The joint operation brought together the Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies in an effort to identify and apprehend people suspected of being involved in human trafficking.

Those arrested are: David Varela, 33; Michael Gilbert Martinez, 36; Juan Carlos Ramos-Aguilera, 53; Alvin Wendel Jackson Jr., 46; and Daniel Sarmiento, 47.

Sarmiento was charged with prostitution, Jackson with prostitution involving a person younger than 18, and the rest were charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Agents were also able to identify five other suspects and open an investigation into them.

Authorities urge if you are a victim of human trafficking, or have information about this type of criminal activity, to call the National Human Trafficking hotline at (888) 373-7888.