FBI probes several El Pasoans who may have taken part in Capitol riot

EL PASO, Texas -- A recent surge of activity among nationalist and white supremacy groups has kept intelligence agencies busy working to ensure a peaceful transfer of power as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over.

In the aftermath of the riots in Washington, D.C. dozens of people who took part have already been arrested and authorities are on high alert across the nation for more violence.

“We do not have any information or any intelligence for any planned protests or any threats in the El Paso area of responsibility, said Luis Quesada, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's field office in El Paso.

However, the FBI does have several persons of interest in the El Paso area that have been liked to the now-infamous riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“We do have several ongoing investigations and again, they are ongoing and I can’t comment on the specifics," said Quesada.

Already, two people from the Midland area of west Texas have recently been arrested for their roles in the rioting and more may be on the way.

“We are handling numbers of leads in the El Paso area and Odessa and Midland," Quesada said.

Since the attack, the FBI has taken in over 100,000 tips nationwide, making the public their best source of information.

