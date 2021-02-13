Las Cruces police search for woman who was kidnapped from car

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Las Cruces police are investigating a kidnapping and asking for the public’s help in finding the victim.

Officers were sent to the 3900 block of North Fork Road on Saturday to investigate a reported kidnapping.

Police say that the victim, Paula Fernandez, was forcefully pulled out of her vehicle by Patrick Fernandez.

Patrick Fernandez then allegedly drug her inside his vehicle and left at a high rate of speed.

Police did not say how they are related.

The vehicle is described as a 1994 dark green Chevrolet Blazer with a white decal on the rear window that says “Hood Rich.”

Patrick Fernandez is described as being 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Paula Fernandez is 5-feet-2, weighs about 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police asked that anyone with information on their whereabouts call 911 immediately.