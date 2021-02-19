Trailer stolen from West Texas Red Cross, but group says it can still help with disasters

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – The local Red Cross had one of its disaster supply trailers stolen.

Ames Davis, the executive director for the West Texas Red Cross, said a 15-foot trailer was stolen from the organization.

The trailer, which is used to respond to fires and other disasters here in the Borderland, was filled with supplies like cots, blankets and hygiene kits.

Davis said the trailer’s estimated worth is $20,000 to $25,000.

“In no way does it impede our ability to serve our community,” Davis said. “We are still here if anyone is impacted by a disaster. Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS and we will be happy to assist in any way we can.”

If you see the trailer being towed around or have any information about the theft, the Red Cross urges you to contact the El Paso Police Department.