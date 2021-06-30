Skip to Content
Barricaded person triggers police standoff in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person barricaded inside a west El Paso home triggered a standoff with El Paso police on Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded in the 5500 block of  Carousel Drive near Cabaret Drive; the neighborhood sits between S. Mesa Hills Drive and N. Mesa Street.

Exactly what triggered the standoff wasn't immediately known.

Patrol units were on scene trying to convince the barricaded individual to surrender, but the police SWAT team had yet to be called to the location.

