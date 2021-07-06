Las Cruces sex offender arrested on charges he assaulted 9 & 10 year-old girls

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A registered sex offender has been arrested by Las Cruces police on accusations that he sexually assaulted two young girls, ages 9 and 10, authorities announced Tuesday.



Joshua Ruben Chavez, 43, of Las Cruces, is charged with five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, two second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two misdemeanor counts of incident exposure.

Investigators contend Chavez began repeatedly molesting the pair about three years ago, after he befriended the mother of the girls, although information about the abuse just recently came to light.

Police said he also took sexually explicit cell phone photos and videos of the girls, who were ages 9 and 10 at the time the abuse started.

After both girls underwent interviews at La Pinon Sexual Assault Recovery Services and confirmed the assaults, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Chavez.

He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.



Investigators believe there may be additional victims of Chavez and urged them to come forward by calling police at (575) 526-0795.