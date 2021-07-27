Accused Walmart killer’s court hearing on shooting 2nd anniversary postponed

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A court hearing for the suspected Cielo Vista Walmart shooter, originally scheduled to happen on the date of the massacre's second anniversary, has now been postponed from Aug. 3 until Nov. 18.

Patrick Crusius, accused of shooting and killing 23 people, last appeared in public during a court hearing in October 2019 when he pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges against him.

The federal court hearing was that was set to happen next week was postponed for two reasons, officials indicated.

First, the court is currently dealing with a heavy backlog in criminal jury trials due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Second, both Crusius' lawyers and prosecutors agreed that they need more time to prepare for the trial and requested another 90 days.

In the docket hearing that's now scheduled for Nov. 18, both sides are expected to indicate if they are ready for trial.

If the prosecution and defense each say yes, the trial date for Crusius could then be scheduled.



