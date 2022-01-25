Police: El Paso man chases after his own truck stolen after leaving keys in ignition

EL PASO, Texas – A crime spree across El Paso's westside Monday, Jan. 24, ended with the arrest of one man on five charges and bonds totaling nearly $100,000.

Police say it all started when a man parked his truck in his driveway on the 6900 block of Granero. According to investigators, the man left the keys in the ignition.

Minutes later, police say the truck's owner saw a man later identified as 28-year old Samuel David Demeo driving the stolen truck away from his home.

Police say the truck owner borrowed another man's truck to chase after Demeo. Police say during the chase, Demeo crashed into the owner.

The chase ended at a retirement home on Belvidere, but police say the spree continued.

Investigators say Demeo ran to a nearby neighborhood, burgled another car at the 7100 block of Gran Vida, then broke into a home where he encountered an 81-year-old's caretaker.

Police say after Demeo fled the home, he was chased once again by El Paso police officers.

Police say they chased Demeo across several backyards before taking Demeo into custody at the 600 block of Bristol after a brief struggle with officers.

Demeo was booked into the El Paso County jail on multiple charges with bonds totaling $97,000.