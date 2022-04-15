5 arrested for robbery; police say they assaulted Jaguars security officer in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – Five men were arrested Tuesday in what police are calling a city-wide operation spanning multiple days.
Investigators say 30-year-old Gary Lawrence, a security officer at Jaguars nightclub, was assaulted by five men as he was escorting people out of the club on March 19. Police say the offenders stole his wallet and other property.
Police say the offenders fled the scene before police could arrive.
Police say the following are the identities of each of the offenders:
- Offender 1: Treavon Rashad Wilkins, 34 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident
- Charge 1: Robbery, $75,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun
- Charge 2: Possession of Marijuana >5lbs <= 50 lbs, $10,000 bond issued by Judge Reyes
- Offender 2: Hernando Richardo Alvarez, 32 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident
- Charge 1: Robbery, $50,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun
- Offender 3: Russel Rice, 31 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident
- Charge 1: Robbery, $75,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun
- Offender 4: Renwick Darnell Peoples, 31 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident
- Charge 1: Robbery $20,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun
- Offender 5: Jamal Marquail Sutton, 29 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident
- Charge 1: Robbery, $20,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun
- Charge 2: Possession of Marijuana, $750 bond issued by Judge Joseph
Comments