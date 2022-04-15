5 arrested for robbery; police say they assaulted Jaguars security officer in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Five men were arrested Tuesday in what police are calling a city-wide operation spanning multiple days.

Investigators say 30-year-old Gary Lawrence, a security officer at Jaguars nightclub, was assaulted by five men as he was escorting people out of the club on March 19. Police say the offenders stole his wallet and other property.

Police say the offenders fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police say the following are the identities of each of the offenders:

Offender 1 : Treavon Rashad Wilkins, 34 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

: Treavon Rashad Wilkins, 34 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident Charge 1 : Robbery, $75,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun

: Robbery, $75,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun Charge 2: Possession of Marijuana >5lbs <= 50 lbs, $10,000 bond issued by Judge Reyes

Offender 2 : Hernando Richardo Alvarez, 32 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

: Hernando Richardo Alvarez, 32 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident Charge 1: Robbery, $50,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun

Offender 3 : Russel Rice, 31 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

: Russel Rice, 31 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident Charge 1: Robbery, $75,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun

Offender 4 : Renwick Darnell Peoples, 31 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident

: Renwick Darnell Peoples, 31 years old, Northeast El Paso, Texas resident Charge 1: Robbery $20,000 bond issued by Magistrate T. Aun