El Paso Police say suspected murder suicide leaves two people dead in northeast

El PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police investigating the death of two people who were found dead inside a northeast El Paso home.

It happened on the 7100 block of Red Man Drive in northeast El Paso.

Police say that they received a call at about 1:30am pertaining to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived they found a 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman dead inside the home. A spokesperson for the El Paso Police department said it is believed to be a murder suicide.

Police said multiple people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Police were not able to confirm the relationship to the victims.

This is a developing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.