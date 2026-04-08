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Crime

‘Secure protocol’ lifted at El Paso High School, threat ‘non-credible’

Law enforcement present at El Paso High School
KVIA
Law enforcement present at El Paso High School
By
Updated
today at 11:03 AM
Published 10:28 AM

UPDATE (11:02 a.m.) -- The secure protocol at El Paso High has been lifted, EPISD said. Classes will resume as scheduled.

EPISD said its district police and El Paso police investigated the reported threat and determined it's not credible.

The district added, district police will remain on campus out of caution.

Law enforcement present at El Paso High School
(Courtesy: KVIA)

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso High School is in "secure protocol" due to reports of a "vague threat" mentioning the campus, the El Paso Independent School District said Wednesday.

The district said its police department is working with other law enforcement entities to investigate.

ABC-7 is sending a crew to the scene. This is a developing story.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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