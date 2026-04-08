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Crime

Social media video helps El Paso deputies apprehend man in Las Cruces

EPCSO
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Published 2:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office apprehended a 25-year-old man after seeing a social media video allegedly showing him pointing a weapon at people, EPCSO said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the video showed an incident that reportedly happened near the intersection of Pellicano Drive and Sunfire Boulevard.

Through investigative efforts, deputies identified and contacted the victims, who said on April 5, the suspect approached their vehicle. The victims reported he yelled and pointed a weapon at both of them.

Based on the investigation, two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were obtained for Julian Ceasar Valdez from Las Cruces, EPCSO said.

EPCSO deputies then collaborated with Las Cruces police to find Valdez at a home and take him into custody April 8. Law enforcement booked him into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Valdez is pending extradition back to El Paso County, where he will face two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, EPCSO said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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