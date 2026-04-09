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Crime

Grand jury declines to indict woman in beloved educator’s death

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Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A grand jury declined to indict, the woman who was accused of being drunk when she ran over Ana Maria Paniagua, killing her.

El Paso District Attorney, James Montoya said in a statement: "Under Texas law, a grand jury must return an indictment to proceed with a felony criminal case. While Ms. Paniagua’s death is a tragedy, all of the facts and circumstances of the incident were presented to an El Paso County grand jury, which declined to return any criminal charges against Ms. Morales."

Ana Maria Paniagua worked as a teacher at Jefferson High School, where her family says her students were her world.

Paniagua's family spoke to ABC-7, they said they're confused and frustrated with the decision.

"It just makes me upset, because how can someone who killed an innocent woman who was just trying to help her, go free," JoeAna Paniagua, Paniagua's daughter said.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Lauren Bly

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