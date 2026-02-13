Beloved educator Ana Maria Paniagua remembered for compassion, community impact

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--The family of Ana Maria Paniagua says the loss of the beloved educator is being felt far beyond their home, echoing across the entire community she served.

“I can honestly go on about my mom. She was my best friend,” said her daughter, JoeAna Paniagua. “She loved, absolutely adored helping others.”

JoeAna Paniagua was with her mother the night she was killed. She said her mother sensed that Aurora Morales needed help and refused to leave without making sure she was safe.

“Even though she only talked to her for a short amount of time, I feel like she really connected with her on a personal level,” JoeAna Paniagua said. “We were about to go home, and she said, ‘No, I can’t go home without knowing that she’s going to be OK.’ I want to make sure she’s OK.”

Ana Maria Paniagua worked as a teacher at Jefferson High School, where her family says her students were her world.

JoeAna Paniagua said she hopes students remember her mother’s encouraging words and warm smile.

“She hated taking pictures, so she was always the one taking them,” she said. “But her laugh, it just brightened up everyone’s day.”

Family members said they believe “heaven gained an angel” and hope her love will live on through the countless lives she touched.

The family is also sharing a message in the wake of her death.

“Just please don’t drink and drive, that’s all,” JoeAna Paniagua said.”

The family said the funeral will be held in the evening because Paniagua never wanted her students to miss school.

A visitation will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home, located at 1060 North Carolina Drive, El Paso, TX 79915, on February 22, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Rosary Service will also take place at the same location on February 22, 2026, at 6:00 pm.

The Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, located at 1700 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936, on February 23, 2026, at 5:00 pm.

If you would like to donate to the family visit GoFundMe.com