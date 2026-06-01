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Crime

1 arrested, another in hospital after crash in Horizon City

KVIA
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Published 2:05 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) --One person was sent to a hospital and another was arrested after a crash in Horizon City Sunday night, police said.

Horizon City Police said at 10:04 p.m., officers went to the crash on the 15000 block of Horizon Boulevard, not too far from Horizon High School.

Police said someone went to a hospital for treatment.

There's no other information related to the crash. Police are still investigating.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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