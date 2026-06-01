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Abandoned Northeast El Paso house fire caused by arson: Investigators

KVIA
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Published 2:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An abandoned house burned Sunday night in Northeast El Paso, the city's fire department said. Monday, the El Paso Fire Marshal's Office said the cause is arson.

It happened on the 4900 block of Riley Court near Magoffin Middle School.

The El Paso Fire Department said anyone with information about the fire can tell the fire marshal's office at 915-212-5600.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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