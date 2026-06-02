Man from Romania to be sentenced in Las Cruces for $1.8 million fraud scheme

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 44-year-old man from Romania has been scheduled for a sentencing hearing for a fraud scheme that stole more than $1.8 from victims, according to officials Tuesday. The hearing will be Thursday in Las Cruces.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of New Mexico, Claudiu Pesteleu admitted he participated in a nationwide fraud scheme that used fake websites to trick people into giving money for products like cars.

Officials said he admitted the scheme took place between May 2023 and June 2024.

The funds actually went to bank accounts linked to shell companies made with fake passports and other fake documents, officials said.

A shell company usually doesn't have a physical presence and generate little to no independent economic value, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said. Some legitimate reasons for shell companies include holding stocks.

Officials said Pesteleu helped conceal the fraudulently-obtained money, obtained fake identity documents and sued them to make the fake businesses. He also opened bank accounts for the shell companies.

Pesteleu worked under the name Thomas Muller, officials said. The shell companies and other fake names in the scheme included:

Zammer Equipment LLC (Matthias Zammer)

Super Exotic Deals LLC (Samuel Der Saar)

Premier E. Liquidators LLC (Fred Laport)

Adler Pre Owned LLC (Boris Adler)

Bittman Motors LLC (Fritz Bittman)

Nikkos Cargo LLC (Nikos Adonis)

and Becker Automotive LLC (Karl Becker)

In total, Pesteleu made transactions with $1.8 in victims' money to hide where the money came from and stop law enforcement from learning about the scheme, officials said.

At the June 4 hearing, a plea agreement will be presented, which involves a sentence of 30 to 39 months, officials said.

Homeland Security Investigations Deming helped investigate the case.

Officials said Pesteleu is in the U.S. illegally.

If you believe you were a victim of Pesteleu, you can contact HSI at 866-347-2423, officials said.