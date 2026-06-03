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Crime

Deputies charge ‘Top Ten Most Wanted’ fugitive with aggravated robbery

EPCSO
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Published 10:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man after he was wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery charge, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

On Monday, deputies received information about Justin Ray Chavez' location. They found him on the 12300 block of Campo Bello Drive off Camino De La Rosa Road in San Elizario.

EPCSO said Chavez surrendered and went into custody. The sheriff's office booked him into the county detention facility on an aggravated robbery charge without bond.

Chavez was recently on the Crime Stoppers of El Paso's "Top Ten Most Wanted" list, EPCSO said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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