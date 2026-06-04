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Crime

Man sentenced to prison for deadly Northeast El Paso park shooting

Robert Joseph Privett
EPPD
Robert Joseph Privett
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Published 5:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 23-year-old man received several prison sentences for a deadly shooting at a Northeast El Paso Park.

Robert Privett pleaded guilty Thursday to three charges from a 2025 shooting at Nations Tobin Park: murder, aggravated assault causing paralysis and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to 47 years for murder, 47 years for assault causing paralysis and 20 years for aggravated assault. His sentences will run concurrently.

The shooting killed 34-year-old Jose Gonzalez, paralyzed 22-year-old Ethan Ramos and injured 22-year-old Jacob Gonzalez.

Investigators said the victims met Privett at the park to collect money he owed. Privett fired a gun at them when they arrived in a vehicle. He fired more than a dozen shots before running away.

Gonzalez, who drove the car, sped off and crashed into a tree.

Court documents also reveal that Privett has prior charges for aggravated assault of a public servant, burglary of habitation, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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