One person arrested, one killed in Nations Tobin Park shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified a suspect and three victims in the Nations Tobin Park shooting that happened on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Officers arrested Robert Joseph Privett, 22, and charged him with murder. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond. Officials say that Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives identified Privett through their investigation.

Officials identify the person who died in the shooting as Jose Jesus Gonzalez, 34, and the two people who were hurt as Jacob Mathew Gonzalez, 22, Ethan Alexander Ramos, 22.

The shooting happened Friday morning at Nations Tobin Park, located at 8831 Railroad Drive in northeast El Paso.

Update (11:40 AM): Det. Judy Oviedo with the El Paso Police Department says that 3 males were injured in the shooting.

Oviedo says the men were inside a red car at the time of the shooting; the red car can be seen with damage to the front end, where it appears to have hit a tree in the part.

Police have not made any arrests yet.

The entire area will be closed for better part of the day for police and detectives to conduct their investigation, Oviedo said. She says she expects park to reopen to the public later tonight and should not affect events at the park for the weekend.

Update (11:34 AM): Police officials spoke about the shooting at a news conference this morning:

Update (10:15 AM): El Paso Fire Department officials confirm to ABC-7 that three people were injured in the shooting. Emergency crews rushed two people to UMC with serious injuries. The FireSTAR helicopter flew the other person to UMC.

Update (9:58 AM): ABC-7 spotted an ambulance and a helicopter at the scene of the shooting.

El Paso Police officers are at the park right now investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 20, 2025): El Paso Police officers are at Nations Tobin Park in northeast El Paso responding to reports of a shooting.

The call came in at 8:48 AM today, police officials say.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene. Details are limited at this time.