3 New Mexico men charged with conspiracy to transport migrants, conspiracy to kill a witness

(KVIA) -- Three New Mexico men face charges for conspiracy to transport migrants and conspiracy to kill a witness for that crime, the Justice Department said Friday.

Between June 2021 and April 2024, Wilfrido Saenz, Ignacio Jaramillo and his brother, Ismael Jaramillo, planned to transport migrants, the DOJ said. Their respective ages are 29, 22 and 35, the DOJ said.

In April 2024, Saenz and Ignacio Jaramillo were charged with conspiracy to kill a witness for giving law enforcement about their plans, the DOJ said.

All three men face a conspiracy to transport migrants charge, DOJ said. Saenz and Ignacio Jaramillo face additional charges for conspiracy to kill.

If convicted of conspiracy to transport, the men could each face a maximum punishment of five years in prison, the DOJ said. If convicted for the conspiracy to kill, Saenz and Ignacio Jaramillo face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

The DOJ said Saenz and Ignacio Jaramillo are also charged with two counts of each being a felon in possession of a gun.

Saenz had been convicted of smuggling migrants, fraudulently obtaining a vehicle and possession of drugs, the DOJ said.

Ignacio Jaramillo had been convicted in New Mexico of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly and aggravated fleeing from an officer.

If convicted, they face a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison.