Skip to Content
Crime

New Mexico man with ties to Juárez wanted by FBI for alleged drug crimes

By
Published 3:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, the FBI Albuquerque Division said a man with ties to Juárez, Mexico, is wanted for alleged drug-related crimes in New Mexico.

According to the FBI Albuquerque Division, law enforcement stopped 61-year-old Raymond Lawrence Gonzales' car April 17, 2024. He drove from Arizona to Albuquerque and had 72 kilograms of fentanyl pills.

On June 24, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Gonzales after he was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

He has ties to Mazatlán and Juárez, according to the FBI. His wanted poster said he is "known to have violent tendencies."

According to Gonzales' wanted poster, he is 5'6" with brown hair, brown eyes and weights 220 lbs. He also has a tattoo on his right shoulder and a scar near his right eye, the FBI said.

He also may go by Mark Zamora Lawrence, according to the wanted poster.

Any information about Gonzales can contact the Albuquerque Field Office at 505-889-1300, or 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Below is his wanted poster from the FBI.

6.8.26 Wanted Poster GonzalesRLDownload
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.