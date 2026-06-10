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San Elizario man charged for resisting arrest after allegedly leaving crash site

EPCSO
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Updated
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office charged a man for allegedly driving away from a crash scene and resisting deputies during arrest.

Sunday, deputies went to the intersection of Chicken Ranch Road and Socorro Road in San Elizario for a crash. EPCSO said information indicated the driver of a Mazda purposely hit a pickup truck.

41-year-old Samuel Dominguez allegedly drove away in the Mazda and didn't stop for law enforcement, EPCSO said. He later stopped at the 12900 block of Alnor Street, which was less than a mile away from the crash.

EPCSO alleged Dominguez resisted deputies during arrest. Deputies took him into custody after a "brief struggle."

They transported him to the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and evading arrest. His bond totaled $102,000.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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