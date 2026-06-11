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Crime

LCPD urges drivers to secure vehicles amid recent auto burglaries

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Published 2:53 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Thursday, the Las Cruces Police Department said four car burglaries happened overnight in a neighborhood near Rinconada Boulevard.

They said it happened at about 2 a.m. Police believe people roamed the neighborhood, checked for unlocked car doors and stole things from the inside.

LCPD said morning car burglaries didn't happen in just that neighborhood. Police reported others throughout the city.

With the reported burglaries, LCPD sent a list of tips to keep your car safe:

  • Roll up windows and lock car doors
  • Keep items out of view
  • Remove or secure tools and gear usually fund in trailers or pickup beds
  • Don't leave guns or ammo inside an unattended car
  • Don't leave spare keys, key fobs or garage door openers in your car
  • Don't leave bank cards, cash or important documents in your car
  • Remove keys from the ignition and lock your car even if you're running a quick errand
  • Park in a well-lit area or inside a garage if possible
  • Use an audible self-arming alarm system
  • Set up a 'smart' alarm system, such as a Ring or Nest doorbell to record video and get alerts when motion is detected

LCPD is asking for those who have information about the car burglaries to call them at (575) 526-0795. They also suggested calling police if you witness suspicious behavior, like people or unknown vehicles roaming neighborhoods late at night or during early morning hours.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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