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Crime

Man charged for murder after victim dies from assault injuries

EPPD
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today at 10:16 AM
Published 10:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 47-year-old man, they announced Wednesday.

On June 6, the victim, Alberto Bustamante, died from assault injuries to his head after an assault May 18, according to the El Paso Police Department.

After an investigation, police said Stefon Anthony Bonito was involved in the assault.

Tuesday, police found Bonito and arrested him. He was booked for murder into the county detention facility, police said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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