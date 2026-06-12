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Crime

Man charged for alleged hit-and-run, violating protective order

EPCSO
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New
Published 11:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of a hit-and-run.

At 6:17 p.m. that day, deputies went to the intersection of Desert Meadows Drive and Montana Avenue because the crash injured people. Investigation revealed the driver of a Dodge Ram truck hit another vehicle and drove away without giving information or helping, EPCSO said.

EPCSO's Special Operations Unit did a follow-up investigation and found the truck at a home on the 15100 block of Blaeu Drive in the Homestead Meadows South area. Investigators got a search warrant to take the truck and collect evidence, EPCSO said.

During the investigation, deputies found video showing the truck driving up to the home shortly after the crash, according to EPCSO.

EPCSO said it identified 40-year-old Ramon Pena as the suspected driver and got an arrest warrant.

Deputies later found him at a different home on the 3000 block of Hiawatha Drive in East El Paso and arrested him. Deputies said he violated a court-issued protective order banning him from the house.

EPCSO said it charged him for the crash and violating the protective order. His bond totaled $23,000. Deputies booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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