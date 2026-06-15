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Crime

Man charged for alleged gas station robbery

EPCSO
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Published 6:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday it arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of a theft at a gas station in 2025.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies went to a Speedway gas station at 280 Canutillo La Union Ave. off Doniphan Drive on Dec. 22, 2025. The store manager alleged the assistant store manager stole money over several months, EPCSO said.

Deputies identified Eduardo Aleman as a suspect. They obtained a warrant for theft of property and arrested him Sunday, EPCSO said.

EPCSO booked him into the county detention facility on a $10,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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